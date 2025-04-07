Chilean Mining Minister Forecasts Copper Price Resilience Amid Global Tensions

Chilean Mining Minister Aurora Williams has projected that copper prices could stabilize around the $3.90 per pound mark amidst prevailing global uncertainties, as reported by Diario Financiero.

In her interview with the newspaper, the minister highlighted that the future adjustments in copper's market value largely rely on the ongoing trade negotiations between major economic players like the United States, China, and the European Union.

Her comments suggest a cautious optimism that the metal's pricing could find reliable support despite the challenges posed by international trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)