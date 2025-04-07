Left Menu

Chilean Mining Minister Forecasts Copper Price Resilience Amid Global Tensions

Chilean Mining Minister Aurora Williams indicated that copper prices might stabilize at $3.90 per pound due to global uncertainties. The future value of copper hinges on the progress of trade negotiations between the United States, China, and the European Union, as expressed in her interview with Diario Financiero.

Updated: 07-04-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Chile

Chilean Mining Minister Aurora Williams has projected that copper prices could stabilize around the $3.90 per pound mark amidst prevailing global uncertainties, as reported by Diario Financiero.

In her interview with the newspaper, the minister highlighted that the future adjustments in copper's market value largely rely on the ongoing trade negotiations between major economic players like the United States, China, and the European Union.

Her comments suggest a cautious optimism that the metal's pricing could find reliable support despite the challenges posed by international trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

