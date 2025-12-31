Political Tensions Rise at Magh Mela: Samajwadi Camp Under Scrutiny

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has targeted Samajwadi Party stalwart Sandeep Yadav, questioning alleged political maneuvers at his camp ahead of the Magh Mela. Notably, objections have surfaced from religious figures at the fair, expressing discontent with the camp's activities.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced concerns, challenging why questions are being raised now, pointing out that space was allocated for similar setups at past events like the Kumbh Mela. This appears to be a focal point of contention amidst the unfolding events.

Sandeep Yadav rebutted the allegations, pointing toward the lack of evidence from the authorities. He highlighted past charitable efforts by his organization, while also attributing the controversy to political retaliation spurred by fears of upcoming election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)