Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise at Magh Mela: Samajwadi Camp Under Scrutiny

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has issued a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Sandeep Yadav, citing alleged political activities at his camp during the upcoming Magh Mela. Yadav denies the allegations, claiming they reflect the BJP's 'frustrated mindset'. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questions the selective application of rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:47 IST
Political Tensions Rise at Magh Mela: Samajwadi Camp Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has targeted Samajwadi Party stalwart Sandeep Yadav, questioning alleged political maneuvers at his camp ahead of the Magh Mela. Notably, objections have surfaced from religious figures at the fair, expressing discontent with the camp's activities.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced concerns, challenging why questions are being raised now, pointing out that space was allocated for similar setups at past events like the Kumbh Mela. This appears to be a focal point of contention amidst the unfolding events.

Sandeep Yadav rebutted the allegations, pointing toward the lack of evidence from the authorities. He highlighted past charitable efforts by his organization, while also attributing the controversy to political retaliation spurred by fears of upcoming election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder Solved: Police Arrest Three in Shocking Youth Killing

Murder Solved: Police Arrest Three in Shocking Youth Killing

 India
2
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
3
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025