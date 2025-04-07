Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Reform or Political Controversy?

Union Minister George Kurian defends the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it benefits poor Muslims. Opposition parties criticize the bill, while many celebrate its passage. The bill aims to improve waqf property management through modern methods, amidst legal challenges by political leaders in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:08 IST
Union Minister George Kurian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian has defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting it serves the interests of impoverished Muslims, while accusing Congress and other Opposition parties of opposing it for 'political reasons.'

The bill, endorsed by President Droupadi Murmu, has sparked celebrations among supporters. Passed during the Parliament's budget session, it received significant backing in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Key features focus on improving waqf property management, integrating technology, and addressing inefficiencies in registration processes. However, challenges loom as leaders like AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi have petitioned the Supreme Court to contest the legislation's merits.

