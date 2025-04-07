NCW Demands Swift Justice for Noida Murder Amidst Outrage Over High Court Ruling

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the murder of a woman in Noida, reportedly by her husband over suspicions of infidelity. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for immediate police action and demanded the swift arrest of the accused.

An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Commission insists on a thorough investigation. Rahatkar emphasized the need for an expeditious handling of the case, with a status report due in three days.

The NCW took to social media to decry the heinous act, urging rapid enforcement of the law. Concurrently, the Commission welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to suspend a controversial judgment by the Allahabad High Court regarding an attempted rape case. The NCW maintains its stance on enforcing stricter laws and expedient action against violence towards women.

