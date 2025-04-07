Left Menu

Howmet Aerospace Declares Force Majeure Amid Tariff Challenges

Howmet Aerospace may halt shipments due to tariffs announced by President Trump. They have declared a force majeure, potentially impacting their supply obligations. This move opens negotiations over tariff costs and highlights the challenges faced by the aerospace supply chain amid rising tariffs on imports.

Howmet Aerospace, a key supplier for aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing, has announced a potential suspension of shipments if affected by recent tariffs unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to a letter obtained by Reuters, the Pittsburgh-based company has invoked a force majeure event, allowing them to sidestep contract obligations due to unforeseen external circumstances.

The company has stated it will not be liable for supplying products or services affected by the national emergency or the specific tariff order. Despite Howmet's refusal to comment further, the letter underscores a significant move within the $150 billion jetliner sector, as noted by several industry sources.

This precedent-setting declaration could see Howmet renegotiate how tariff costs are shared with customers. The decision is part of broader challenges facing the aerospace supply chain, already under strain from increased tariffs on aluminum and steel. With President Trump citing trade deficits as a national emergency, the industry braces for further economic disruptions.

