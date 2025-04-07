Left Menu

India's Economic Forecast: Meeting Growth Amid Global Disruptions

India is expected to reach its growth target of 6.3%-6.8% for fiscal year 2025/26, contingent on oil prices staying below $70 a barrel, despite global disruptions caused by U.S. tariff changes, according to a finance ministry official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:35 IST
India's Economic Forecast: Meeting Growth Amid Global Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid global economic fluctuations driven by U.S. tariff adjustments, India remains poised to achieve its fiscal growth target for 2025/26, a senior finance ministry official stated. The projected growth rate is set between 6.3% and 6.8% if oil prices maintain levels below $70 per barrel.

This optimistic forecast suggests resilience in India's economy despite external pressures. Keeping oil prices in check appears pivotal in staying on track to meet these ambitious targets. Recent policy measures implemented by the Indian government further buttress this projection.

Analysts believe maintaining this growth trajectory will enhance investor confidence and bolster India's position in the global market, ensuring sustainable and balanced economic development amid uncertain global conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025