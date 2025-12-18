Uttar Pradesh's Revenue Revolution: From Financial Struggles to Surplus Success

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh has joined India's top three revenue-surplus states due to effective governance and teamwork.

Speaking at the 54th annual conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology, Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation since 2017 from financial and governance struggles to stable revenue generation.

He cited the successful management of health crises, such as encephalitis, as evidence of coordinated efforts within the government that elevated the state's financial standing and public health infrastructure.