Soaring Temperatures Fuel Surging Demand for Traditional Earthen Pots

As heatwave conditions sweep through several Indian states, earthen pots are seeing a revival in demand due to their natural cooling properties. Local potters in Rajasthan and other regions are benefiting from this trend as residents seek eco-friendly solutions to combat rising temperatures and intense heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:22 IST
Demand for earthen pots soars as temperatures rise (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With temperatures climbing across Rajasthan and beyond, the demand for traditional earthen pots is experiencing a remarkable surge. Typically favored for their natural ability to keep water cool amid scorching heat, these rustic clay vessels are becoming essential for those seeking sustainable methods to manage the summer swelter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Rajasthan for April 7 and 8, with a yellow alert to follow on April 9 and 10. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist, as exemplified by Barmer's record-setting temperatures, reaching 45.6 degrees Celsius, a notable departure of 6.8 degrees above the norm.

The rising popularity of earthen pots is providing a significant boost to the pottery artisans in Ajmer, who have honed their craft over generations. Meanwhile, alerts for other regions, including a red alert for Gujarat and predictions for Delhi and neighboring states, indicate wider heatwave repercussions. The demand for these eco-friendly pots may continue to rise as the heat intensifies.

