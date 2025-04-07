Soaring Temperatures Fuel Surging Demand for Traditional Earthen Pots

With temperatures climbing across Rajasthan and beyond, the demand for traditional earthen pots is experiencing a remarkable surge. Typically favored for their natural ability to keep water cool amid scorching heat, these rustic clay vessels are becoming essential for those seeking sustainable methods to manage the summer swelter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Rajasthan for April 7 and 8, with a yellow alert to follow on April 9 and 10. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist, as exemplified by Barmer's record-setting temperatures, reaching 45.6 degrees Celsius, a notable departure of 6.8 degrees above the norm.

The rising popularity of earthen pots is providing a significant boost to the pottery artisans in Ajmer, who have honed their craft over generations. Meanwhile, alerts for other regions, including a red alert for Gujarat and predictions for Delhi and neighboring states, indicate wider heatwave repercussions. The demand for these eco-friendly pots may continue to rise as the heat intensifies.

