Left Menu

Political Showdown in Bihar: Giriraj Singh vs. Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Begusarai visit for the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally. Singh claims Gandhi's presence is politically insignificant and accuses him of avoiding saffron attire. Meanwhile, Gandhi rallies youth to demand jobs and accountability from the Bihar government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:39 IST
Political Showdown in Bihar: Giriraj Singh vs. Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an event in Begusarai, Bihar, as part of the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally. Singh downplayed Gandhi's visit, suggesting it would yield no substantial political impact in the region.

Targeting Gandhi's choice of clothing, Singh remarked that the Congress leader avoids wearing saffron as he purportedly harbors a dislike for the 'bhagwa' color. Singh emphasized that Bihar's progress is under the stewardship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, touting the significant infrastructural advancements post-2005.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi addressed the youth of Bihar, urging them to join him in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign. He called on the young participants to don white t-shirts as a symbol of demanding accountability from the state government, emphasizing issues like unemployment, inflation, and lack of opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025