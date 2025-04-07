Political Showdown in Bihar: Giriraj Singh vs. Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an event in Begusarai, Bihar, as part of the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally. Singh downplayed Gandhi's visit, suggesting it would yield no substantial political impact in the region.

Targeting Gandhi's choice of clothing, Singh remarked that the Congress leader avoids wearing saffron as he purportedly harbors a dislike for the 'bhagwa' color. Singh emphasized that Bihar's progress is under the stewardship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, touting the significant infrastructural advancements post-2005.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi addressed the youth of Bihar, urging them to join him in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign. He called on the young participants to don white t-shirts as a symbol of demanding accountability from the state government, emphasizing issues like unemployment, inflation, and lack of opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)