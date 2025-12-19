Nitish Kumar Reddy Leads Andhra in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his all-round cricketing abilities, has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Andhra team for the much-anticipated Vijay Hazare Trophy. The tournament is set to kick off nationwide on December 24.

Reddy, who recently showcased his skills by taking six wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will lead an 18-member squad that includes experienced players like Ricky Bhui and KS Bharat. Additionally, seven standby players have been named but will remain at the base camp in Vizianagaram.

Andhra finds itself in Group D alongside formidable teams such as Delhi, Railways, and Saurashtra, with matches scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. The Andhra squad will commence their campaign against Delhi on the tournament's opening day, seeking to make an impactful start.

(With inputs from agencies.)