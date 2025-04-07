Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide Shakes Odisha's Ganjam District

A woman in Odisha and her two children allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide-laced rice. The incident occurred in Palibandha village, Ganjam. Police investigations are ongoing, with preliminary findings indicating frequent domestic disputes. Authorities discovered pesticide packets in their home.

In a tragic development in Odisha's Ganjam district, a woman and her two children allegedly took their own lives by consuming pesticide-laced rice, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly happened in the quiet enclave of Palibandha village.

The victims were identified as S Mama Reddy, 45, her 21-year-old son Rakesh, who was pursuing a diploma in engineering, and her 18-year-old daughter Meena, a class 12 student, said police officials. The family was grappling with the loss of the woman's husband, S Rabindra Kumar Reddy, who passed away three years prior.

Authorities have recovered pesticide packets from their residence, which are suspected to have been used in the fatal meal. Despite an unclear motive, initial investigations suggest frequent family quarrels as a potential factor, noted Ganjam Superintendent of Police, Suvendu Kumar Patra. The community is reeling as the investigation unfolds.

