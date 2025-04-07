Himachal Pradesh's Visually Impaired Demand Action: 535-Day Protest Intensifies

The Himachal Pradesh Visually Impaired Association staged a significant road blockade outside the state Secretariat in Shimla, escalating their 535-day-long protest aimed at securing government job vacancies legally reserved for the visually impaired. This move marks a shift from their previous demonstration site near the Kalibari Temple, as protesters accuse the government of neglect.

State Secretary Rajesh Thakur emphasized the repeated disregard from officials, stating, 'Whenever we try to meet directors or secretaries, they treat us with indifference.' Highlighting over 1,100 unfilled positions legally meant for them, Thakur stressed the demand for these role vacancies as a constitutional right.

Frustrated by unproductive meetings with top officials, the group has now threatened an indefinite hunger strike if their demands are not met by Tuesday. "People from Delhi and Haryana are joining us," Thakur stated, emphasizing their resolve to continue until the government's decisive action meets their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)