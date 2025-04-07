WazirX Users Vote for Restructuring After Major Cyber Attack
Cryptocurrency platform WazirX's parent company, Zettai Pte, reports that 93% of users affected by a USD 230 million cyber attack have voted for a restructuring plan. The plan aims to expedite asset recovery and resume operations pending Singapore High Court approval.
- Country:
- India
In response to a massive cyber attack, WazirX's parent company, Zettai Pte, reported that 93% of affected cryptocurrency users have voted for a restructuring plan. This initiative seeks to recover USD 230 million in lost assets and resume platform operations.
The restructuring plan, contingent upon approval from the Singapore High Court, outlines a structured approach to reorganizing liabilities linked to the platform. It includes issuing recovery tokens and launching new trading capabilities, such as a decentralized exchange.
Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, indicating strong confidence in the recovery strategy. Once court-approved, the plan will allow phased resumption of platform activities and asset withdrawals, adhering to regulatory standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ghana Vows to Meet IMF Conditions and Accelerate Debt Restructuring Talks
Ashok Leyland's Strategic Shift: Navigating Economic Uncertainty by Restructuring UK Operations
Ithaca Energy Navigates Restructuring Amid North Sea Expansion
United States' top health agency announces it will cut 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan, reports AP.
Massive Overhaul: USAID Faces Major Restructuring Under Trump