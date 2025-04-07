Left Menu

Amit Shah Praises BSF's Unyielding Commitment Amidst Nation's Security Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the BSF for their dedication in harsh conditions at the Vinay border outpost, Kathua. Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to bolstering border security with advanced technology and assured support to the BSF's ongoing mission to safeguard national borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST
Amit Shah Praises BSF's Unyielding Commitment Amidst Nation's Security Challenges
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) for their unwavering commitment and resilience while working under harsh weather conditions.

Addressing BSF soldiers at the Vinay border outpost in Kathua, Shah acknowledged their role as the nation's first line of defense and highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing border security with advanced technologies.

Shah emphasized the BSF's crucial role alongside the army during conflicts with Pakistan and discussed upcoming technological advancements to bolster security on the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025