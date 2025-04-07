Amit Shah Praises BSF's Unyielding Commitment Amidst Nation's Security Challenges
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the BSF for their dedication in harsh conditions at the Vinay border outpost, Kathua. Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to bolstering border security with advanced technology and assured support to the BSF's ongoing mission to safeguard national borders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) for their unwavering commitment and resilience while working under harsh weather conditions.
Addressing BSF soldiers at the Vinay border outpost in Kathua, Shah acknowledged their role as the nation's first line of defense and highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing border security with advanced technologies.
Shah emphasized the BSF's crucial role alongside the army during conflicts with Pakistan and discussed upcoming technological advancements to bolster security on the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.
