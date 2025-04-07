Left Menu

Global Shockwaves: Trump's Tariff Tactics Cause Economic Turmoil

President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy has shaken global markets, inciting fears of a recession. European and Asian leaders scramble to negotiate as U.S. recession odds climb to 45%. Investors are worried about a domestic and global economic downturn, while Wall Street issues stark warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:30 IST
Global Shockwaves: Trump's Tariff Tactics Cause Economic Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans have sent shockwaves through global financial markets, leaving U.S. stocks bracing for further disruption on Monday. The president's ultimatum to foreign governments to pay substantial sums to lift the levies, which he likened to 'medicine,' has sparked intense anxiety among investors.

In response, Asian equity markets have plummeted, European shares have crashed to 16-month lows, and oil prices nosedived amid fears that the new duties could lead to heightened prices, diminished demand, and a possible global recession.

Amidst escalating concerns, policymakers in the European Union are convening to formulate a unified response to Trump's actions. Some governments in Asia are signaling a willingness to engage with Washington, eager to avoid the steep tariffs that risk further destabilizing international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025