Global Shockwaves: Trump's Tariff Tactics Cause Economic Turmoil

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans have sent shockwaves through global financial markets, leaving U.S. stocks bracing for further disruption on Monday. The president's ultimatum to foreign governments to pay substantial sums to lift the levies, which he likened to 'medicine,' has sparked intense anxiety among investors.

In response, Asian equity markets have plummeted, European shares have crashed to 16-month lows, and oil prices nosedived amid fears that the new duties could lead to heightened prices, diminished demand, and a possible global recession.

Amidst escalating concerns, policymakers in the European Union are convening to formulate a unified response to Trump's actions. Some governments in Asia are signaling a willingness to engage with Washington, eager to avoid the steep tariffs that risk further destabilizing international trade.

