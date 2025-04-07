ITL's Record-Breaking Year: Revolutionizing the Tractor Industry

International Tractors Limited (ITL), the company behind the prominent Sonalika and Solis brands, has ended the Financial Year 2025 on a high note, recording an all-time high of 1,53,764 tractor sales and securing a 14.8% market share. This feat includes their best performance in the domestic market, bolstered by Sonalika's heavy-duty tractors gaining popularity in India and 150 other countries. Notably, ITL entered the Fortune 500 India's list, ranking 237th among the nation's largest companies, marking its emergence as a top Indian auto brand.

In pursuing customer satisfaction through innovation, ITL introduced pioneering initiatives like the 'One Nation-One Tractor-One Price' policy, ensuring uniform pricing and transparency for farmers. This move, alongside showcasing tractor prices on its website, reinforces trust among its consumers. ITL's introduction of the Cheetah series in Maharashtra, featuring the largest engines in the 18-32 HP segment, highlights their commitment to enhancing tractor performance for specific farming needs.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of ITL, attributes their record-breaking achievements to their dedication to supporting farmers, resulting in record sales and recognitions. The company's commitment to innovation and on-ground farmer engagement ensured its tractors remain the top choice for farmers, setting the stage for another prosperous year in FY 2026.

