Global Stock Market Turmoil Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Global stock markets experienced a tumultuous start to the week as major indexes and U.S. share futures plummeted, with the S&P 500 signaling a bear market. This volatility was largely attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump's unwavering commitment to his tariff plans, increasing fears of an impending recession.

Markets reacted sharply, with investors anticipating the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, despite ongoing concerns over a looming economic downturn. Tim Graf, from State Street, highlighted the potential historical significance of the current market downturn, outranked by collective investor actions.

Despite recent losses totaling trillions, Trump's policies continue to unsettle the global financial landscape, affecting everything from oil prices to global trade dynamics. The probability of recession looms large, altering market expectations and impacting sectors like defense, banking, and commodity markets severely.

(With inputs from agencies.)