Credit Saison India Secures $300 Million to Fuel Growth

In a major financial milestone, Credit Saison India, an NBFC firm, has secured $300 million through its debut syndicated and bilateral External Commercial Borrowings (ECB). The move aims to bolster business expansion, digital innovation, and customer acquisition, according to the company's announcement on Monday.

The fundraising includes an impressive $200 million secured through syndication with Axis Bank, DBS Bank, and CTBC Bank. This transaction underscores the substantial confidence financial institutions have in supporting Credit Saison India's growth trajectory.

Moreover, the company also obtained a $100 million ECB from a Public Sector Bank on a bilateral basis. Credit Saison India obtained its NBFC license in 2019, and this funding effort represents a significant step in scaling its operations.

