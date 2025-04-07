Left Menu

Credit Saison India Secures $300 Million to Fuel Growth

Credit Saison India has raised $300 million via its first syndicated and bilateral External Commercial Borrowings to expand operations and drive digital transformation. The funds include a $200 million syndication with major banks and a $100 million bilateral deal, marking a significant milestone for the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:22 IST
Credit Saison India Secures $300 Million to Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major financial milestone, Credit Saison India, an NBFC firm, has secured $300 million through its debut syndicated and bilateral External Commercial Borrowings (ECB). The move aims to bolster business expansion, digital innovation, and customer acquisition, according to the company's announcement on Monday.

The fundraising includes an impressive $200 million secured through syndication with Axis Bank, DBS Bank, and CTBC Bank. This transaction underscores the substantial confidence financial institutions have in supporting Credit Saison India's growth trajectory.

Moreover, the company also obtained a $100 million ECB from a Public Sector Bank on a bilateral basis. Credit Saison India obtained its NBFC license in 2019, and this funding effort represents a significant step in scaling its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025