Maharashtra's New Initiatives: Empowering Persons with Disabilities

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has outlined new policies aimed at empowering persons with disabilities through employment, education, and housing. The state plans to implement skills training, special assistance schemes, and inclusive education. Infrastructure upgrades, including district-level facilities, are in the works to ensure comprehensive support for PwDs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:25 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to enhance the welfare of persons with disabilities, focusing on employment and comprehensive support. An employment policy specifically for PwDs is in development, along with the establishment of 'district divyang bhavans' to consolidate facilities.

Fadnavis highlighted the importance of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for disbursing financial aid and emphasized creating a separate housing scheme tailored for PwDs. He instructed the Health and Medical Education departments to launch a campaign for disability certification to ease access to government benefits.

To promote higher education participation, the government will introduce a system with disability-friendly infrastructure and support services in universities. Efforts will also include a state-level festival for PwDs, training programs, and the dedication of 1% of district plan funds for their empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

