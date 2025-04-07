Delhi High Court Urges Preservation of Full Case Records Amid Row

In a notable development, the Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi police to respond to a plea filed by student activist Devangana Kalita, an accused in the Delhi riots case. Kalita's petition, seeking clarity on a December 2024 order related to preserving investigation records by the Jafrabad Police Station, met with opposition from the police.

Justice Ravindra Dudeja emphasized the necessity for the prosecution to exhibit fairness by choosing to retain all case diary records, rather than standing against Kalita's request. Consequently, a notice was issued regarding the plea, and the matter is slated for further deliberation on July 7.

Kalita's allegations of tampering and antedating of police statements from the anti-CAA protest and road blockade at Jafrabad metro station in February 2020 sparked this legal challenge. Her plea also contests a Metropolitan Magistrate's decision to ignore her accusations, dated November 6, 2024. Advocate Adit Pujari, representing Kalita, contended that maintaining only a selective set of case documents would render the effort ineffective, pushing for comprehensive preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)