The Kremlin announced its commitment on Monday to safeguard Russia, the planet's second-ranked crude exporter, from a looming global economic crisis severely impacting the oil market. Brent futures have notably plummeted, dropping $1.61 per barrel to $63.97, in response to economic anxieties following U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs and an unexpected OPEC+ production increase.

This dramatic downturn in oil prices directly challenges Russia, which funnels immense funds into its ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the most costly military endeavor since the Soviet-Afghan conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the urgent need for close monitoring of oil prices, as they are pivotal for funding Russia's national budget.

The potential consequences of the falling oil prices on Ukraine ceasefire discussions are, as yet, undetermined. However, despite the economic storm, President Vladimir Putin remains supportive of a truce, although questions posed by the Trump administration have yet gone unanswered by Russia.

