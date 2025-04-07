Left Menu

Himachal's Golden Harvest: New Support for Turmeric Farmers

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced a registration plan for farmers to sell raw turmeric at an MSP of Rs 90 per kilogram. This initiative, part of the 2025-26 Budget, aims to boost the rural economy, promote natural farming in Himachal Pradesh, and brand the produce as 'Himachal Haldi'.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday unveiled a groundbreaking initiative for turmeric farmers in Himachal Pradesh. The scheme allows farmers to register and sell their naturally farmed raw turmeric at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kilogram, as part of the state's 2025-26 Budget announcement.

The move aims to bolster the rural economy by ensuring a fair price for turmeric, thereby encouraging more farmers to adopt natural farming practices. The Department of Agriculture will oversee the registration process and provide training, with plans to process the turmeric at the forthcoming spice park in Hamirpur and brand it as 'Himachal Haldi', thus giving it a distinctive market identity.

Turmeric, currently cultivated over 2,042.5 hectares, holds substantial promise for local farmers, especially given its high medicinal value and robust demand in both domestic and international markets. Highlighting its natural resistance to animals and low labor needs, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that this government-led procurement could transform livelihoods by ensuring immediate cash flow in rural areas.

