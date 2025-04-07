India Boosts Air Force with Indigenous Electronic Warfare Suites

The Indian Defence Ministry has successfully inked a significant contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, valued at almost Rs 2,385 crore. This deal is focused on procuring state-of-the-art electronic warfare suites for integration into Mi-17 V5 helicopters, aimed at bolstering operational efficiency for the Indian Air Force.

The newly acquired technology is expected to significantly enhance the helicopters' survivability in hostile environments, thus strengthening the nation's defense capabilities. The contract was signed in New Delhi under the aegis of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to indigenous manufacturing, aligning with the 'Make-in-India' movement. Most components will be sourced locally, encouraging participation from domestic manufacturers, including MSMEs, and promoting India's self-reliance in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)