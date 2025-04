Novo Nordisk's Billion-Dollar Investment to Boost Brazilian Pharma

Novo Nordisk is set to invest $1.09 billion in Brazil, aiming to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity for injectable medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. The move, announced by CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, strengthens Brazil's strategic role as a crucial market and export hub.

With construction already begun, the expanded facility in Minas Gerais is expected to measure 74,000 square meters and commence operations by 2028. This initiative is part of Novo Nordisk's larger plan to cater to the growing demand for obesity and diabetes medications globally.

The investment occurs as Brazilian pharmaceutical firms prepare to enter the burgeoning GLP-1 market. Novo Nordisk remains unfazed by potential challenges such as patent expirations and geopolitical issues, focusing instead on its long-term growth plans.

