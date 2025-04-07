Left Menu

India and Nepal Sign Historic Judicial Collaboration Pact

The Supreme Court of India and Nepal formalized a historic Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen judicial cooperation, marking a pivotal step forward in fostering legal collaboration and mutual respect. Chief Justices Khanna and Raut emphasized the importance of leveraging shared legal heritage and constitutional values for regional unity.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The judicial collaboration between India and Nepal took a formal turn as the Supreme Court of both countries signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding on Monday. Chief Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Prakash Man Singh Raut highlighted the significance of this MoU, which aims to bolster judicial cooperation and exchange of jurisprudential insights.

Chief Justice Khanna underscored the intellectual kinship between the two nations, emphasizing that such agreements enhance the understanding of legal principles in the South Asian context and help in addressing shared challenges like judicial delays and access to justice. The MoU is a testament to the intertwined legal histories of both countries and a commitment to carry forward this legacy with purpose.

The pact will pave the way for structured exchanges, joint research, and training programs, fostering stronger ties between the legal systems of India and Nepal. This MoU symbolizes not merely a legal agreement but a reaffirmation of the historical bonds that link the two nations across the judiciary, signaling a future of deepened regional judicial integrity.

