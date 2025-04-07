Bengaluru Molestation Incident Sparks Outrage and Political Debate

The Karnataka State Women Commission has called for a thorough investigation into an alleged molestation incident that occurred on April 3 in Bengaluru's Bharti Layout. According to a report, a woman was walking near the 1st cross of Bharti Layout, Suddaguntepalya, at midnight when she was allegedly followed, inappropriately touched, and harassed by an unknown individual.

The Commission has requested swift action against those responsible and urged the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast Bengaluru to send an action report at the earliest. On the same day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident, pushing for immediate arrest and an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

The incident, captured on CCTV, triggered widespread outrage and became a focal point for political discourse. The police have registered a case under certain sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are underway with multiple teams on the ground. Meanwhile, the political sphere has been charged with debate, with opposition parties questioning the government's handling of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)