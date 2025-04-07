Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for Safe and Auspicious Char Dham Yatra Amid High Anticipation

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is committed to ensuring safety and convenience for the Char Dham Yatra. Post-2013 disaster, reconstruction efforts led by PM Modi are ongoing. With 25 lakh registrations, state preparations began early, aiming for foolproof arrangements despite challenges like past calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in "Musical Sunderkand Paath" in Dehradun (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in a 'Musical Sunderkand Paath' at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, organized by the Uttarakhand Seva Samiti. Addressing a large gathering of devotees, Dhami highlighted the devastating impact of the 2013 disaster on the Sri Kedarnath Dham complex.

Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering efforts since 2014 in reconstructing and renovating the Kedarnath Dham. The Chief Minister assured that the safety and convenience of the pilgrims are paramount and emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring an organized Char Dham Yatra.

Dhami is set to convene a high-level meeting with the administration to discuss Yatra preparations, aiming for comprehensive strategies for safety and operation. Reflecting on the past year's disaster in Kedar Valley, Dhami noted the swift response and recovery that allowed the Yatra to continue.

With over 25 lakh registrations, enthusiasm for the upcoming Yatra is high. Dhami noted that preparations commenced immediately following last year's Yatra, seeking to facilitate seamless travel for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

