Global Equities Tumble Amid Trump Tariffs: Investors Bracing for Recession Risks

In a turbulent week for global markets, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies caused equities to continue their downward spiral, with the S&P 500 dropping over 1%. As investors assess the heightened risks of a looming recession, all eyes turn to the Federal Reserve for a potential interest rate cut as early as May.

A sharp decline in equity values reverberated across the globe, with Japan's Nikkei and European stocks suffering substantial losses. Investors are now grappling with the impact of outsized tariffs, as bond markets show signs of stabilization amidst chaotic stock fluctuations.

Experts predict the beginning of a grueling economic environment. With mounting pressure from tariffs and potential recession on the horizon, market strategists urge a focus on economic fundamentals and ongoing adjustments in corporate strategies to navigate the turbulent waters ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)