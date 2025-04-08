Oranga Tamariki Shifts Focus to Child Safety, Removes Unnecessary Targets

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has announced that Oranga Tamariki, New Zealand’s child welfare agency, will refocus its priorities on the safety and well-being of children by removing non-essential targets that have previously diverted attention from its core mission. This change follows concerns about the agency’s emphasis on measures not directly related to the care and protection of vulnerable children.

For years, Oranga Tamariki has had a 58% target for placing children in care with wider family or whanau. While this goal was intended to maintain family connections, it has been criticized for not always prioritizing the immediate safety and well-being of children. Similarly, Oranga Tamariki had been targeting an investment proportion greater than 23% with Māori/Iwi organizations, a measure that has sparked debate due to concerns about the focus on identity rather than the quality of services provided.

Minister Chhour expressed her satisfaction with the agency's decision to move beyond these outdated targets. “I am pleased to announce that Oranga Tamariki is finally moving beyond priorities that do not directly relate to the care and protection of children. They will now prioritize safety above all else,” Mrs. Chhour stated. She had previously voiced concerns about the alignment of these targets with the agency’s core responsibility.

Chhour had requested that Oranga Tamariki conduct a full scoping review of its existing targets to ensure the department focuses on what truly matters: the safety, health, and welfare of vulnerable children. This review led to the removal of targets that failed to center on the most pressing needs of at-risk children. The Minister explained, “These outdated departmental targets go against the ‘need not race’ directive. There are also concerns about whether it is appropriate for a self-classification as a Māori/Iwi organization to take precedence over the quality and efficacy of the services provided.”

The decision to prioritize child safety aligns with the government’s broader approach to improving the welfare system. The new directive will allow Oranga Tamariki to fully concentrate on its essential role as the agency responsible for the care and protection of children and young people. With the removal of the previously set targets, the organization can now focus its efforts on making tangible improvements to outcomes for the children it serves.

“This is a safety-first approach,” Chhour remarked. “It’s an approach that will lead to better services and outcomes for children. Oranga Tamariki can now focus on their core responsibility: ensuring children are physically safe and cared for in a way that protects their best interests.”

This shift has been met with support from those within the sector who advocate for a more focused, outcomes-driven approach. Removing non-relevant performance metrics allows Oranga Tamariki to redirect its energy and resources toward addressing the issues that matter most, without being hindered by targets that have not proven effective in enhancing child safety.

In addition to ensuring children’s safety, the Ministry is committed to improving the support and training of caregivers and social workers. This commitment includes fostering stronger collaboration between Oranga Tamariki and community-based organizations, ensuring that those on the front lines of child welfare are well-equipped to respond to the evolving needs of at-risk children.

As part of these changes, the Ministry also aims to streamline decision-making processes, reducing bureaucracy and allowing for quicker, more effective responses to situations where children’s safety is at risk. With a renewed focus on child protection, Oranga Tamariki hopes to rebuild trust with the public and demonstrate a more transparent, results-oriented approach to child welfare.

The shift marks a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to reform New Zealand’s child protection system, highlighting the importance of keeping children’s safety at the forefront of all decision-making. With these adjustments, Oranga Tamariki is poised to offer more effective care to New Zealand’s most vulnerable children, ensuring that their safety is always the top priority.