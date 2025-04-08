Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Development Projects in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made significant strides in Shalimar Bagh on Tuesday by inaugurating a series of development projects. Notably, she announced a new water supply schedule, with services available from 6 am to 8 am and an additional half-hour supply in the evening.

The preceding day, CM Gupta held an important review session with District Magistrates across the city's 11 revenue districts. This meeting aimed to evaluate the developmental trajectory, resolve issues at the local level, and enhance inter-departmental collaboration under CM Gupta's leadership.

A governmental release detailed the discussions, which covered crucial subjects such as administrative output, service delivery, land management, disaster readiness, and transparency in revenue offices. Emphasizing citizen-centric services, the CM highlighted the importance of accountability and directed stringent measures against corruption, focusing on issues like waterlogging and traffic congestion, to be closely monitored by district officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)