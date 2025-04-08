Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Development Projects in Shalimar Bagh
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new development projects in Shalimar Bagh and highlighted enhanced water supply schedules. A high-level review meeting focused on administrative efficiency and community issues, underlining a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and prioritizing transparency in public services.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made significant strides in Shalimar Bagh on Tuesday by inaugurating a series of development projects. Notably, she announced a new water supply schedule, with services available from 6 am to 8 am and an additional half-hour supply in the evening.
The preceding day, CM Gupta held an important review session with District Magistrates across the city's 11 revenue districts. This meeting aimed to evaluate the developmental trajectory, resolve issues at the local level, and enhance inter-departmental collaboration under CM Gupta's leadership.
A governmental release detailed the discussions, which covered crucial subjects such as administrative output, service delivery, land management, disaster readiness, and transparency in revenue offices. Emphasizing citizen-centric services, the CM highlighted the importance of accountability and directed stringent measures against corruption, focusing on issues like waterlogging and traffic congestion, to be closely monitored by district officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Inaugurates New Development Projects in Wayanad
Revolutionizing Gujarat's Administrative Efficiency: GARC's Innovative Blueprint
PM Modi Unveils Massive Rs 33,700 Crore Development Projects in Chhattisgarh
Tamil Nadu's Development Projects: No Party Bias, Says CM Stalin
India and Japan Seal Major Loan Agreements for Diverse Development Projects