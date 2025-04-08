Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Development Projects in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new development projects in Shalimar Bagh and highlighted enhanced water supply schedules. A high-level review meeting focused on administrative efficiency and community issues, underlining a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and prioritizing transparency in public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:14 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Development Projects in Shalimar Bagh
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made significant strides in Shalimar Bagh on Tuesday by inaugurating a series of development projects. Notably, she announced a new water supply schedule, with services available from 6 am to 8 am and an additional half-hour supply in the evening.

The preceding day, CM Gupta held an important review session with District Magistrates across the city's 11 revenue districts. This meeting aimed to evaluate the developmental trajectory, resolve issues at the local level, and enhance inter-departmental collaboration under CM Gupta's leadership.

A governmental release detailed the discussions, which covered crucial subjects such as administrative output, service delivery, land management, disaster readiness, and transparency in revenue offices. Emphasizing citizen-centric services, the CM highlighted the importance of accountability and directed stringent measures against corruption, focusing on issues like waterlogging and traffic congestion, to be closely monitored by district officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025