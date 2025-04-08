Left Menu

Celebrating a Decade of Transformation: Mudra Yojana's Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative impact of the Mudra Yojana on its 10th anniversary. Empowering numerous dreams, the scheme has facilitated financial and social inclusion for marginalized communities, particularly focusing on SC, ST, OBC, and women beneficiaries, promoting entrepreneurship and economic freedom across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the significant impact of the Mudra Yojana as it celebrates a decade of service, emphasizing the scheme's role in turning dreams into reality. The initiative has empowered individuals by providing financial support to those previously overlooked, particularly benefitting marginalized communities, according to Modi's statement on X.

The Prime Minister noted that Mudra loans not only offer financial assistance but also uphold dignity and opportunity, with half of the beneficiaries coming from SC, ST, and OBC communities and over 70% being women. He stressed that the scheme ensures both financial and social inclusion, granting economic freedom to many.

Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for aspiring entrepreneurs, ensuring they have access to credit. The PM further engaged with beneficiaries of the scheme, highlighting success stories like Kamlesh, a tailor in Delhi, and Bindu, a broom maker, as emblematic of a broader trend of empowerment. On its 10th anniversary, the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana continues to lay the groundwork for grassroots entrepreneurship nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

