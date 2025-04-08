Uproar in J&K Assembly Over Controversial Waqf Act Discussion

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupted into chaos on Tuesday when opposition parties demanded a debate on the Waqf Act, recently ratified by Parliament. Opposition parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), sought an adjournment motion to discuss the act, but the Speaker declined under Rule 58 of the house. Subsequently, the assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes amid protests.

Rule 58 prohibits discussion on any bill under judicial consideration. Multiple political entities and organizations, including AIMIM and Congress, have petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to halt the Waqf Act's enforcement. Earlier, around 20 MLAs had rallied for an adjournment motion to deliberate over the Waqf Bill in the assembly.

PDP MLA Waheed Para labeled the situation 'unfortunate,' highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's status as a Muslim-majority region. 'It's regrettable that the region with a potential Muslim CM in the country cannot discuss an issue affecting 24 crore Muslims,' Para lamented. He criticized the act for clashing with Muslim sentiment and religious beliefs while censuring J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for warmly welcoming Union Minority Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had presented the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)