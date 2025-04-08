Left Menu

Telangana High Court Upholds Death Penalty in Dilsukhnagar Blast Case

The Telangana High Court has confirmed the death penalty for five individuals involved in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts. The court dismissed appeals against the 2016 NIA court ruling. The defense plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. The incident caused 18 deaths and 131 injuries.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty for five individuals, upholding the NIA Special Court's verdict in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case. This decision dismisses the criminal appeal petitions filed by the convicts.

The blasts, which occurred on February 21, 2013, led to the tragic loss of 18 lives and injured 131 in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area. The incident has been a significant point of focus in India's fight against terrorism.

Advocate Mohd Shujaullah Khan, representing one of the convicts, expressed intentions to appeal to the Supreme Court, emphasizing faith in the justice system. The case involved alleged operatives of the notorious Indian Mujahideen group, with the primary accused still at large.

