Supreme Court Marks Historic Win for State Autonomy Against Tamil Nadu Governor's Veto

The Supreme Court ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for withholding assent on over 10 state bills, declaring the actions illegal. Chief Minister MK Stalin termed it a victory for all state governments in India, reinforcing the judiciary's stance on limiting governor powers in legislative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at state assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has rebuked Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for withholding assent to over ten bills passed by the state legislature, declaring the action illegal. This ruling was celebrated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who hailed it as a significant triumph not just for Tamil Nadu but for all state governments across India.

Addressing the State Assembly, CM Stalin conveyed the historic judgment as 'good news' and praised the court's decision as a substantial victory. The apex court's stance against the governor's prolonged inaction marks a critical reaffirmation of the legal limits on gubernatorial power in legislative processes.

The judgment, delivered by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, criticized the governor's delay in forwarding the bills for presidential assent and clarified that such actions are both 'illegal and erroneous in law.' The court emphasized the constitutional requirement for the governor to act in aid of the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

