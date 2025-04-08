Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe in West Bengal Education Scam

The Supreme Court has overturned a ruling by the Calcutta High Court that directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into a West Bengal government decision. The controversial decision involved creating supernumerary posts in the state's teachers' appointment process, according to Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

While the apex court annulled the investigation against cabinet members, it maintained that all other associated court orders will remain effective. Earlier, the court had upheld the cancellation of over 25,000 teacher appointments, accusing the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) of fraudulent practices in 2016.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted manipulations and fraud in the recruitment process, deeming it irredeemably tainted. Consequently, the Supreme Court found no grounds to dispute the termination of illegitimately hired staff and has reinforced their duty to repay any received salaries.

