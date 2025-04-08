Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe in West Bengal Education Scam
The Supreme Court annulled a CBI investigation into the West Bengal Cabinet's decision on creating supernumerary posts for teachers. However, it upheld the dismissal of over 25,000 fraudulent appointments in state schools. The decision underscores large-scale manipulation in the 2016 recruitment process by the West Bengal School Service Commission.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has overturned a ruling by the Calcutta High Court that directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into a West Bengal government decision. The controversial decision involved creating supernumerary posts in the state's teachers' appointment process, according to Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.
While the apex court annulled the investigation against cabinet members, it maintained that all other associated court orders will remain effective. Earlier, the court had upheld the cancellation of over 25,000 teacher appointments, accusing the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) of fraudulent practices in 2016.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted manipulations and fraud in the recruitment process, deeming it irredeemably tainted. Consequently, the Supreme Court found no grounds to dispute the termination of illegitimately hired staff and has reinforced their duty to repay any received salaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Supreme Court Verdict on Teacher Appointments
Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Controversial Teacher Appointments
Supreme Court Nullifies 25,753 Teacher Appointments in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Responds to Supreme Court Verdict on Teacher Appointments
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Supreme Court Ruling on Teacher Appointments