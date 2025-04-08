Left Menu

Stock Markets Stage Dramatic Rebound Amid Global Rally

Stock markets made a strong comeback, with the Sensex and Nifty rebounding sharply after recent losses. The BSE Sensex rose by 1,089 points, while the NSE Nifty gained 374 points. The recovery was driven by positive global market cues, easing concerns over US trade tariffs, and a rally in Asian and European markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:40 IST
Stock markets staged a notable recovery on Tuesday, rebounding from the worst crash in a decade. The BSE Sensex climbed 1,089 points, closing at 74,227.08, as 29 of its components finished in green territory amid improved investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty followed suit, jumping 374 points to end at 22,535.85, as global markets exhibited strength, alleviating apprehensions about US tariffs. Notably, Asian and European indices reversed earlier losses, supporting the rally in Indian benchmarks.

According to analysts, global cues and hopes for bilateral trade agreements led to the rebound. Even though FIIs reduced exposure by Rs 9,040.01 crore, DIIs injected Rs 12,122.45 crore, supporting the domestic market's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

