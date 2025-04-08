Tragic Thresher Accident Claims Farmer's Life in Madhya Pradesh
A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district tragically died after getting trapped in a thresher machine while processing soybean crops. The incident was recorded and shared on social media, raising awareness about agricultural safety. Local authorities have registered the case as an accidental mishap.
A 45-year-old farmer, Mukesh Dhakad, tragically lost his life in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when he got caught in a thresher machine during soybean processing.
The accident occurred in Kheri Kamlakedi village on April 3 and was later highlighted on social media when a video of the incident went viral.
According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vijay Yadav, the machinery malfunctioned due to a wet crop, and Dhakad was fatally injured while attempting to fix the issue. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.
