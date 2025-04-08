Tragic Thresher Accident Claims Farmer's Life in Madhya Pradesh

A 45-year-old farmer, Mukesh Dhakad, tragically lost his life in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when he got caught in a thresher machine during soybean processing.

The accident occurred in Kheri Kamlakedi village on April 3 and was later highlighted on social media when a video of the incident went viral.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vijay Yadav, the machinery malfunctioned due to a wet crop, and Dhakad was fatally injured while attempting to fix the issue. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

