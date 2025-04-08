Left Menu

Tragic Thresher Accident Claims Farmer's Life in Madhya Pradesh

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district tragically died after getting trapped in a thresher machine while processing soybean crops. The incident was recorded and shared on social media, raising awareness about agricultural safety. Local authorities have registered the case as an accidental mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:34 IST
Farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old farmer, Mukesh Dhakad, tragically lost his life in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when he got caught in a thresher machine during soybean processing.

The accident occurred in Kheri Kamlakedi village on April 3 and was later highlighted on social media when a video of the incident went viral.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vijay Yadav, the machinery malfunctioned due to a wet crop, and Dhakad was fatally injured while attempting to fix the issue. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

