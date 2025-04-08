Trump's Trade Turmoil: Potential Impact and Global Reactions

President Donald Trump's tariff policies continue to roil global markets, sparking fears of a recession and disrupting decades-old trade practices. While Trump signals potential for negotiation with China, U.S. officials indicate prioritizing allies like Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, China braces for a long-term trade war.

The tariffs, which Trump could expand to 104%, have led to retail price hikes in the U.S. and strategic shifts in international supply chains. As businesses alert customers to increased costs, some industries foresee profit dips and others plan overseas manufacturing to mitigate impacts.

In response, the European Commission considers counter-tariffs on U.S. products. Meanwhile, European stock markets and global oil prices stabilize after recent declines. Industry leaders and political entities express concerns over ongoing trade strategies between the world's leading economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)