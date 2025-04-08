U.S. Warns Iran with Stricter Sanctions Over Nuclear Standoff

In a stern warning, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled that Iran could face stricter sanctions if it does not reach an agreement with President Donald Trump concerning its nuclear activities.

During an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Wright emphasized his expectations for significant sanctions aimed at persuading Iran to reconsider its nuclear ambitions.

The heightened sanctions aim to further isolate Iran economically, increasing pressure to abandon its contested nuclear program.

