U.S. Warns Iran with Stricter Sanctions Over Nuclear Standoff
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned Iran of tighter sanctions if it fails to reach an agreement with President Trump regarding its nuclear program, potentially leading to economic isolation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:04 IST
- United States
In a stern warning, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled that Iran could face stricter sanctions if it does not reach an agreement with President Donald Trump concerning its nuclear activities.
During an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Wright emphasized his expectations for significant sanctions aimed at persuading Iran to reconsider its nuclear ambitions.
The heightened sanctions aim to further isolate Iran economically, increasing pressure to abandon its contested nuclear program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
