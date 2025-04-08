Trump's Executive Push to Revive Coal Industry Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders on Tuesday aimed at revitalizing the coal industry, sources revealed to Reuters. The actions are perceived as contravening worldwide emissions reduction efforts. In an energy landscape where coal contributes less than 20% of power, its role has diminished due to the rise of natural gas, solar, and wind energy.

Reversing existing energy policies was a campaign promise for Trump, who seeks to boost U.S. power output. Amidst a growing demand for electricity driven by tech-heavy industries, the President plans to mitigate the decline of coal usage by ordering a review on coal's significance in steel production and renewing coal leases on federal lands.

Shares of U.S. coal producers soared following the leaked news. Proponents see Trump's measures as critical for maintaining energy reliability, while environmentalists criticize the government for favoring antiquated energy sources and sidelining renewable innovations. The orders epitomize a clash between traditional energy reliance and future-focused environmental stewardship.

