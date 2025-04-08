Blaze in Old Rajinder Nagar: Swift Action by Fire Brigade

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service was alerted to a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Old Rajinder Nagar. Responding promptly, two fire tenders were dispatched to the site as part of a coordinated effort to control the situation imminently.

According to a statement from the Delhi Fire Service, further investigations are underway to determine the precise cause of the blaze. This incident follows a similar occurrence on Sunday at Sanjay Lake Forest, where fire department officials were seen managing the situation effectively without any reported injuries.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from either of these engagements, showcasing the swift and effective response of the Delhi Fire Service amidst such emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)