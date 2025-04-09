Left Menu

Trump's Bold Coal Revival Plan Amid Global Emission Reduction Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders aim to revive the coal industry by boosting production, counteracting global emission reduction efforts. America's coal usage has declined due to natural gas and renewable energy growth. Despite this, Trump aims to reinstate coal's prominence, citing energy and economic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders targeting a resurgence of coal production, contradicting global emissions reduction efforts. Coal now generates less than 20% of U.S. electricity, a significant decrease from 50% in 2000. The rise in fracking and renewables has largely diminished coal's role in energy production.

Addressing the coal miners at the White House, Trump pledged a return of jobs to an industry that has drastically declined in workforce numbers. Standing firm on his promise to enhance U.S. energy output, Trump aims to roll back numerous energy and environmental regulations. His orders could potentially revitalize coal plants, unlocking production powers last exercised in the 1950 Defense Production Act.

Despite this bold stance, Trump's coal initiative faces criticism from environmental advocates who argue the plan ignores the future of clean energy. Yet, industry backers see the orders as a strategic move to harness the full potential of American coal, though uncertainty remains about market demand given the closure of numerous coal-burning plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

