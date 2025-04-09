South Korea Responds to U.S. Auto Tariffs with Emergency Measures

The South Korean government has unveiled emergency support for its automotive industry in response to the impending U.S. tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. These measures aim to alleviate the potential negative effects on a sector pivotal to South Korea's economy.

Included among the initiatives are financial aid packages, tax reductions for automobile purchases, and increased subsidies for electric vehicles, all designed to bolster domestic consumption and provide liquidity to manufacturers facing higher costs.

South Korea pledges to engage in negotiations with the U.S. to mitigate tariff impacts while simultaneously promoting export growth, particularly in the growing markets of the Global South. Hyundai Motor maintains stable vehicle pricing, reflecting efforts to reassure customers amid these tariff tensions.

