Debate Erupts as Union Minister Visits Kashmir Amid Political Tensions

Mebooba Mufti, President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), voiced criticism of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent visit to Kashmir, describing it as a deliberate signal of the political marginalization experienced by Muslims in India. Mufti articulated her concerns in a post on X, highlighting symbolism in Rijiju's visit to the region's internationally renowned tulip garden.

Rijiju's visit follows Parliament's passing of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, a move Mufti claims disregards the significant Muslim demographic in India. His reception in Kashmir, she argues, suggested a neglect of the Muslim community's voice and added legitimacy to decisions perceived as dismissive of their interests. The presence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah next to Rijiju was perceived as an endorsement that added further dismay amid fears of political isolation.

Amidst these tensions, Mufti urged the ruling alliance to prioritize addressing the community's grievances over extending political theatrics. The tulip garden, Asia's largest, became the backdrop of this significant political narrative, spotlighting cultural and political issues within the region. As Rijiju interacted with National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the visit accentuated the ongoing dialogue surrounding the regional and religious dynamics at play.

