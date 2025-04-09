Left Menu

Debate Erupts as Union Minister Visits Kashmir Amid Political Tensions

People's Democratic Party President Mebooba Mufti criticized Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's visit to Kashmir, suggesting it symbolized the marginalization of Muslims. The visit to Asia's largest tulip garden with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister was seen as supporting controversial actions, deepening alienation within the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:12 IST
People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mebooba Mufti, President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), voiced criticism of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent visit to Kashmir, describing it as a deliberate signal of the political marginalization experienced by Muslims in India. Mufti articulated her concerns in a post on X, highlighting symbolism in Rijiju's visit to the region's internationally renowned tulip garden.

Rijiju's visit follows Parliament's passing of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, a move Mufti claims disregards the significant Muslim demographic in India. His reception in Kashmir, she argues, suggested a neglect of the Muslim community's voice and added legitimacy to decisions perceived as dismissive of their interests. The presence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah next to Rijiju was perceived as an endorsement that added further dismay amid fears of political isolation.

Amidst these tensions, Mufti urged the ruling alliance to prioritize addressing the community's grievances over extending political theatrics. The tulip garden, Asia's largest, became the backdrop of this significant political narrative, spotlighting cultural and political issues within the region. As Rijiju interacted with National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the visit accentuated the ongoing dialogue surrounding the regional and religious dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

