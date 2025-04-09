Delhi High Court Rejects PIL for Peacock Protection

The Delhi High Court has turned down a Public Interest Litigation aiming to protect India's National Bird, the peacock, from the threat of electrocution via exposed electric wires and poles. The decision by a bench including Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was marked by dissatisfaction over the rushed filing of the plea, which allegedly denied authorities adequate time to respond.

Despite the dismissal, the court permitted the petitioner, Save India Foundation, to pursue their concerns with the relevant agencies. According to the petition presented by Advocate Umesh Sharma, there are no current regulations specifically aimed at protecting peacocks from such electrical threats. The petition pointed to compiled data showing incidents of peacock electrocution in Delhi and urged the court to establish protective guidelines.

The petition accused authorities of negligence and highlighted accusations against DISCOMS for improperly insulating electrical systems, leaving peacocks at risk of deadly electric currents. It argued that the declining peacock population could signal broader environmental issues, warning of possible cultural and ecological impacts. The plea emphasized Delhi's vibrant bird-watching culture and noted ecological sites like the Okhla Bird Sanctuary as integral to this pastime.

(With inputs from agencies.)