From Protection to Empowerment: Delhi CM Advocates for 'Beti Badhao'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasizes transitioning from protecting and educating girls to empowering them. Speaking at Indraprastha College, she calls for 'Beti Badhao' as the next step in women's empowerment. Highlighting DU's impact on women leaders, she urges young women to be self-reliant and assertive.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged for a shift in focus from merely protecting and educating girls to empowering them to take charge of their futures. Her remarks came at the 'Samanvay: Celebrating a 100 Years Legacy' event at Indraprastha College for Women, where she outlined the need for action with the slogan 'Beti Badhao'.
Gupta emphasized the transition from 'Beti Bachao' to 'Beti Padhao', and now 'Beti Badhao', underscoring the necessity for the next generation of young women to rise and shine. She also reflected on her leadership role at Delhi University, praising its collaborative culture and its legacy in nurturing women leaders.
Addressing young women at the event, Gupta encouraged them to commit to being self-reliant and assertive. She highlighted the historical importance of Indraprastha College in women's education and its connections to India's freedom movement, signaling empowerment as an ongoing journey.
