Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Tariffs Trigger Stock Slump

European stock markets sank amid escalating U.S. trade tariffs, prompting fears of a looming bear market. Pharma and energy sectors were hit hardest, while rate-sensitive banks anticipate ECB intervention. Investors are retreating from U.S. bonds, as trade tensions heighten across global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:45 IST
Market Mayhem: Tariffs Trigger Stock Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares took a significant hit on Wednesday as new U.S. tariffs intensified trade war fears, leading to economic uncertainties and impacting bond markets. The STOXX 600 index dropped 2.4%, while Germany's benchmark index fell 1.7%, signaling deep market concerns.

The pharmaceutical and energy sectors were particularly affected, with giants like Roche and Novartis seeing steep declines, and energy stocks dropping due to a four-year low in oil prices. Meanwhile, China responds to U.S. actions with a hefty 104% levy, raising further tensions.

Experts warn that this could be the beginning of a severe bear market, with global investors shifting away from U.S. bonds as trade conflicts grow. The German economy faces potential recession, compounded by recent turmoil over auto and metal levies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025