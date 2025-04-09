Market Mayhem: Tariffs Trigger Stock Slump

European shares took a significant hit on Wednesday as new U.S. tariffs intensified trade war fears, leading to economic uncertainties and impacting bond markets. The STOXX 600 index dropped 2.4%, while Germany's benchmark index fell 1.7%, signaling deep market concerns.

The pharmaceutical and energy sectors were particularly affected, with giants like Roche and Novartis seeing steep declines, and energy stocks dropping due to a four-year low in oil prices. Meanwhile, China responds to U.S. actions with a hefty 104% levy, raising further tensions.

Experts warn that this could be the beginning of a severe bear market, with global investors shifting away from U.S. bonds as trade conflicts grow. The German economy faces potential recession, compounded by recent turmoil over auto and metal levies.

(With inputs from agencies.)