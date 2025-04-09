China Strategizes to Counter Escalating Trade War Impact

China's leadership is slated to gather imminently to address economic challenges stemming from the intensifying trade war with the United States. Insiders indicate the high-level meeting aims to formulate strategies to strengthen the national economy and stabilize capital markets amid tariff-induced turmoil.

The trade tensions, exacerbated by recent reciprocal tariffs, could significantly impede China's growth, intensifying industrial overcapacity, and job insecurity. Officials from key governmental and regulatory bodies, including the People's Bank of China and the finance ministry, are expected to participate in the discussions.

Amid mounting global trade uncertainties, China's policymakers are considering consumer-focused stimulus measures. Potential initiatives, such as more attractive export tax rebates, could be on the horizon. The aim is to reduce dependency on exports and investments and bolster domestic consumption, though substantial measures have yet to be announced.

