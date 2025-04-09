Trump's Trade War Escalates: New Tariffs Send Shockwaves Globally

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war by imposing hefty tariffs on numerous countries, including a staggering 104% duty on Chinese imports. This move has rattled the longstanding global trading system and caused significant disturbances in financial markets.

Since the tariffs were announced, the S&P 500 witnessed a substantial decline, nearing a bear market state. Global bonds, often considered safe investments, also experienced turbulence, raising concerns among investors and triggering a shift towards risk-averse strategies.

China's response to the tariffs includes measures to stabilize its economy and a vow to oppose U.S. policies, branding them as blackmail. As trade conflicts escalate, key countries are taking steps to mitigate the economic fallout by altering monetary policies and pursuing trade negotiations with the U.S.

