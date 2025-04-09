Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of Potato Innovation

The state of Uttar Pradesh is on track to solidify its standing as a leading force in potato research and innovation. The upcoming establishment of the International Potato Research Centre in Agra, along with Centres of Excellence in Saharanpur and Kushinagar, signals a strategic move to address regional challenges and improve overall productivity.

Uttar Pradesh, already a leader in potato production contributing over 35% to India's total yield, faces hurdles including the lack of region-specific research tailored to its agro-climatic conditions. Additionally, the gap in timely research dissemination and quality seed availability poses significant challenges for local farmers.

Under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath government, plans are underway to bring crucial agricultural advancement to the region. This initiative promises access to cutting-edge research, modern farming techniques, and high-quality seed varieties, directly benefiting lakhs of potato farmers in the state's major potato-producing districts, such as Agra and Kanpur.

